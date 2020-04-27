Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa (Henderson) St. Onge. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa (Henderson) St. Onge, 88, of Vernon, loving wife of 63 years to the late Ervin J. St. Onge (2015), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from complications due to the coronavirus.



She was born on Jan. 7, 1932, in Calais, Maine, the daughter of the late Basil and Mildred (Albert) Henderson. She lived in Maine before moving to Connecticut in 1951. They bought their first home in South Windsor, and then in 1966 they moved their family to Vernon where they remained. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. Theresa and Ervin owned and operated the former Shopping Bag grocery store in Rockville and the Cordial Shoppe in South Windsor. Theresa was a bookkeeper at Vernon Drug Store for many years before her retirement. Her hobbies included bowling, knitting, sewing, and monthly card games. She was active in the Vernon Women's Club, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a Brownie and Girl Scout Co-Leader. She and Ervin especially enjoyed their lake house in Portage, Maine, where they entertained family and friends. They equally enjoyed traveling with family to Aruba and South Carolina. Theresa was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



She leaves her daughter, Leisa Hickey and her husband, Dan, of Ellington, her son, Joe. St. Onge and his wife, Tina, of Tolland; and six devoted grandchildren, who she adored, Tim and his fiancé, Shannon Fitzpatrick, Kate, Nick, Marissa and Stephanie St. Onge, and Joshua Hickey. She leaves a brother, Eugene Henderson and his wife, Carol, of Newark, Delaware. She was predeceased by her brother, Fred Henderson; and two sisters, Lola Corey and Glenna Norsworthy. She leaves her sisters-in-law who were more like sisters, Gene St. Onge McLaughlin and husband, Ed, and Sylvia St. Onge Cestaro; and many very special nieces and nephews.



The family would especially like to provide their heart felt appreciation and gratitude for the many nurses, doctors, chaplains, and hospice staff that cared for Theresa when we couldn't be there due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went out of their way to help us communicate with her through FaceTime and phone calls. Their heroic efforts made this difficult time more bearable. We would also like to thank her longtime caregiver, Donna Kristoff, and the nurses and staff at Manchester Manor.



Memorial donations can be made to the .



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date and time to be announced. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guestbook, visit



