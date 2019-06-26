Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Therese A. (Decoteau) Caswell, 87, of Suffield and Enfield, entered into eternal life Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Suffield by the River (River's Watch), Suffield.



She married Fred Irving Caswell July 5, 1952. They had 44 wonderful years of marriage until Fred's passing June 1, 1996.



Therese was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Worcester, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Ovila and Angelina (Lefebvre) Decoteau. She earned her associate degree in her 50s. Therese had resided in Suffield for the past four years and in Enfield before that.



Prior to retiring in 1994 as a supervisor, Therese was employed with Milton Bradley Co. for 27 years. She was a member of St. Martha Church and was actively involved with her church, having served on the parish council, dedicated many hours overseeing the church chapel, a member of the Legion of Mary, having a passion for music she was an accomplished singer, soloist, and member of the church choir, organized a trip for church members to Lourdes, France and volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program.



Therese is survived by her loving family: a daughter, Nancy Walton, husband, Steve, of Meredith, New Hampshire; granddaughter, Dr. Kelsey and husband, Nathan Biczak, of Bowdoin, Maine, great-grandson, Wesley; granddaughter, Allison Walton and Steve Boisvert of Grey, Maine, great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn and great-grandson, Silas; grandson, John Walton of Portland, Maine; a son, Fred I. Caswell Jr. and wife, Patti Locke, of Enfield; grandson, Fred Caswell III and wife, Liz Cappielo, of Enfield, great-granddaughter, Leah, great-grandson, Justin; grandson, Michael Caswell and Jackie Fontaine of Glastonbury, great-granddaughter, Regan, great-grandson, Noah; granddaughter, Heather Caswell of Worcester; a son, Robert Caswell and Jennifer DiBattisto of Enfield; granddaughter, Rachel Simmons and husband, Matt, of Granby; granddaughter, Sheryl Reynolds and husband, Matt, of Enfield, great-grandson, Jack; granddaughter, Morgan Caswell of Long Beach, California; as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Irene Poisson; and three brothers, Fr. Joseph Decoteau, Ed Decoteau, and Raymond Decoteau.



Relatives and friends may gather with her family Friday, June 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. in St. Martha Church. Please meet at church. Interment will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







