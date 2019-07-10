Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese C. (Guilmette) Vezina. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, Oct. 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Elzear and Marie Anna (Tousignant) Guilmette. Therese grew up in a large family of 12 children, six boys and six girls. Therese found her calling as a nurse and enjoyed her 18 years as a school nurse in the Enfield School System. She retired in 1995 and had many hobbies including baking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. However, her true vocation and joy in life was to help others in need of comfort and care. Therese will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and all who knew her.



She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 61 years, Leo Vezina, whom she married Sept. 1, 1958; three loving daughters, Susan Drinkwater and her husband, Bob, of Columbia, South Carolina, Helen Fogarty and her husband, Tim, of Andover, and Michele Stephenson and her husband, Chris, of Boston, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Paige and her husband, Chris, Kate and her husband, Graham, John, Tim, Madeline, Thomas, and Daniel; one great-grandchild, Noah; one brother, Lucien Guilmette and his wife, Louise, of Concord, New Hampshire; two sisters, Florence Jutras of Enfield and Jacqueline Morin of Berlin, New Hampshire; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Vezina of Berlin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St. (Route 190), Somers.



A procession will gather at the funeral home Saturday, July 13, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers. Burial will follow in Ellington Cemetery, Maple Street, Ellington.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Therese made be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield.



For online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



