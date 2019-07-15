Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese D. (Ferriere) DePaolo. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Therese D. (Ferriere) DePaolo, 91, wife of the late Charles DePaolo, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.



Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Gerard and Clara (Godin) Ferriere, she lived in Enfield since 1965. Therese worked for 38 years in the accounts payable department of the Hartford Courant. She was a member of the Franco American War Veterans and Ladies Auxiliary, having served as past unit, state, and national presidents and a member of the Sweet Adelines, Mt. Laurel Chapter. Therese enjoyed singing, music, spending time with her family, and musical shows. She had a contagious smile and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She was a communicant of St. Martha's Church.



She leaves a son and his wife, Robert and Carol Bernier of Springfield; two daughters and their husbands, Dorrie and Lance Campisi of Vero Beach, Florida, and Kathy and John Riding of Ellington; a son-in-law, Arthur Valliere of Enfield; a sister, Rosemarie Martacchio of Hartford; seven grandchildren, Karen, Scott, Christy, Michele, Robert, Daniel, and Donna; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Anna Valliere; a son, Charles DePaolo, Jr.; two sisters, Beatrice Gallant, Lorraine Read; and a brother, Paul Ferriere.



Calling hours are Wednesday, July 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in Holy Family Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish). The burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations may be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.



