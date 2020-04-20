Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Therese "Terry" (Vashon) Fortin, 92, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Wilfred F. Fortin, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.



Born in Waterville, Maine, she was daughter of the late Archille and Marie Louise (Quirion) Vashon. She had lived in South Windsor for over 50 years. Prior to her retirement in 1991, Terry was an associate librarian at the United Technology Research Center in East Hartford for 10 years. She was a graduate of Manchester Community College, Class of 1981. Terry was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and quilting. Terry was a member of the Wednesday Afternoon Club and the Wood Memorial Library Quilting Group. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by two sons, George Fortin and his wife, Deborah, of Vernon, Peter Fortin and his wife, Lori, of Tolland; a daughter, Regina Caron and her husband, Eldon, of South Windsor; her daughter-in-law, Carol Fortin of Coventry; six grandchildren, Courtney Scalese and her husband, Daniel, of Vernon, Matthew Fortin and his wife, Tasha, of Stafford, Christopher Fortin and his wife, Lindsay, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, Joshua Fortin, Kevin Fortin, and Marc Fortin all of Coventry; two great-grandchildren, Ayva and Carlo Scalese, both of Vernon; a niece, a great -niece, and a great-great-niece all of Maine. She also leaves her close friend and companion, Astrid Belanger of Columbia. Besides her parents and her husband, Terry was predeceased by four brothers; five sisters; her daughter, Rita Fortin of Waterville; and her son, Neil Fortin of Coventry.



A memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church and burial at Wapping Cemetery will take place in the future, day and time to be announced.



