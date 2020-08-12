1/1
Thomas A. Clark
1931 - 2020
Thomas A. Clark, 89, of Stafford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Woodlake at Tolland.

Born on April 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Dudley and Alma (Agar) Clark and grew up in Somers. He lived in Stafford until 1987 before moving to Bent Creek, Virginia. Thomas and his wife, Eileen, spent time between Virginia and Florida in retirement. Thomas served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of Connecticut before becoming the Director of Maintenance for the CT Department of Corrections, retiring after 20-plus years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time in the outdoors, and along with his wife traveling the country in retirement.

Besides his wife, Eileen, who predeceased him in 2012, he was predeceased by his son, Glenn Clark; three brothers; one sister; and one grandchild. He leaves three loving children, Thomas Clark Jr. of Somers, Diane Hassman and her husband, William, of Stafford, and David Clark and his wife, Terry, of Stafford; as well as three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at Somers Center Cemetery, Battle Street, Somers.

Somers Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.somersfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Somers Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
