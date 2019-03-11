Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. "Tommy" Landers. View Sign

Thomas A. "Tommy" Landers, 28, lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, March 6, 2019.



Tommy was born in Manchester, on March 25, 1990, to Thomas E. Landers Jr. and Ellen (Burns) Johndrow. Tommy grew up in Manchester, and was a graduate of East Catholic High School, Class of 2008. After completing high school, he attended Manchester Community College where he took numerous classes and earned his associate degree in criminal justice, where he was chosen as the Troy Clark Award recipient. He was working towards his bachelor's degree at Central Connecticut State University while working as a security guard. Tommy was a very caring individual. His love towards animals was known to all who knew him. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and writing. He will truly be missed.



In addition to his mother, Ellen, and her husband, Mark Johndrow of Manchester, Tommy is survived by his sister, Caitlin Landers and her fiancé, Vincent LaPira, of Middletown, New York; his maternal grandmother Frances Burns of Manchester; and his aunts and uncles, Frank and Kate Burns of Manchester, Bob and Kim Burns of Lansdowne, Virginia, and Rich and Kim Burns of Woodbury. Tommy also leaves behind his cousins, Matt, Meghan, Erin, Rob, Courtney, Madison, and Michael Burns. Tommy was predeceased by his father, Thomas; his maternal grandfather, Frank Burns; and his paternal grandparents, Thomas E. Landers Sr. and Marie Landers.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to church. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations in Tommy's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Thomas A. "Tommy" Landers, 28, lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, March 6, 2019.Tommy was born in Manchester, on March 25, 1990, to Thomas E. Landers Jr. and Ellen (Burns) Johndrow. Tommy grew up in Manchester, and was a graduate of East Catholic High School, Class of 2008. After completing high school, he attended Manchester Community College where he took numerous classes and earned his associate degree in criminal justice, where he was chosen as the Troy Clark Award recipient. He was working towards his bachelor's degree at Central Connecticut State University while working as a security guard. Tommy was a very caring individual. His love towards animals was known to all who knew him. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and writing. He will truly be missed.In addition to his mother, Ellen, and her husband, Mark Johndrow of Manchester, Tommy is survived by his sister, Caitlin Landers and her fiancé, Vincent LaPira, of Middletown, New York; his maternal grandmother Frances Burns of Manchester; and his aunts and uncles, Frank and Kate Burns of Manchester, Bob and Kim Burns of Lansdowne, Virginia, and Rich and Kim Burns of Woodbury. Tommy also leaves behind his cousins, Matt, Meghan, Erin, Rob, Courtney, Madison, and Michael Burns. Tommy was predeceased by his father, Thomas; his maternal grandfather, Frank Burns; and his paternal grandparents, Thomas E. Landers Sr. and Marie Landers.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to church. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester.Memorial donations in Tommy's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit Funeral Home Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home

400 Main Street

Manchester , CT 06040

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close