Thomas Francis Hesketh passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Groton.
Tommy was born in Manchester on April 22, 1959. Tommy lived the majority of his adult life in Gales Ferry, tremendously benefiting from the support services and programs of The Arc Eastern Connecticut.
Tommy is predeceased by his mother, Margaret, and father, William Jr., and survived by his brothers, William III, Paul, and James, and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Adams St. South, Manchester, followed by burial at East Cemetery, Manchester.
Arrangements are entrusted to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc Eastern Connecticut, 125 Sachem St., Norwich, CT 06360 or
www.thearcct.org
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019