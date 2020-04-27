Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas G. Wieliczka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas G. Wieliczka, 66, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at The Suffield House.



Son of Stanley T. Wieliczka and the late Julia (Zimowski) Wieliczka, he was born in Hartford on Jan. 7, 1954. Due to complications during childbirth, he spent much of his childhood recovering from the 18 operations he had at Newington Children's Hospital. Although doctors said he would never walk, he defied all odds; being equipped with braces and crutches, he made his mark in the world. He graduated from Windsor Locks High School in 1972, and went on to get an associate degree in computer programming at A.I. Prince Tech. He enjoyed a 23-year career as a systems analyst at The Hartford Insurance Group, before physical hardships forced him to retire. Outside of work, he was a Third-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 26 and a faithful parishioner of St Robert Bellarmine Church. He refused to let physical limitations limit him; he participated in golf and bowling leagues, swam at summer camp, played the tenor saxophone, built model airplanes and boats with extreme precision, and proudly learned to drive using custom fitted hand controls, Ford Thunderbirds being his favorite vehicle. He enjoyed volunteering his time at the Jerry Lewis Telethon and Connecticut Children's Medical Center, visiting with young children giving them hope and purpose. As time went on and more assistance was deemed necessary, the staff at The Suffield House came into his life. He maneuvered around in his electric wheelchair, joining folks at daily coffee meets, always with his iPad in hand. He took his responsibility of patient advocate very seriously, assisting residents with their concerns. Other hobbies included bird watching and rooting for UConn women's basketball, Boston Red Sox, or the New England Patriots.



In addition to his father, Stanley Wieliczka; Thomas is survived by his sisters, Susan Hannigan and her husband, Joseph, of Windsor Locks, Laurie Muscarella and her husband, Anthony, of Suffield, and Diane Samson and her husband, Dino, of East Windsor; his nieces and nephews, goddaughter, Amy Mandrola and her husband, Anthony, Brian Hannigan, goddaughter, Lisa Muscarella, godson, Daniel Samson and his wife, Jessica, Kevin Muscarella, and Julia Washburn and her husband, Erik; his great-nephews, Vincent Mandrola, Blaise and Levi Hannigan. He is also survived by goddaughter, Heather Maldonado; his aunt, Antoinette Zimowski, with whom he had a special bond; and several uncles, cousins, and countless friends.



Thomas's family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at St Francis Hospital and The Suffield House for their compassion and care.



Due to the current health restrictions, services and burial will be private.



Donations in memory of Thomas may to made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 85 Seymour St., Hartford CT 06106.



