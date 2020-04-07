Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gould Kelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Gould Kelley, 88, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 3, 2020.



He was born June 22, 1931, the son of the late Thomas F. and Barbara G. (Gould) Kelley. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Manchester. He led the Manchester High golf team to two state victories in 1948 and 1949 and was the individual champion in 1948. He attended Springfield College then served two years in the Navy as the Assistant Athletic Director at Anacostia Air Base. He went back to school for his bachelor's degree and his commencement speaker at graduation was John F. Kennedy. He married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Jane Beach, on April 2, 1955, and enjoyed 33 years of marriage. He worked as a physical education teacher at Illing Junior High School and was the Department Chair from 1960 to 1990. He was a winning coach of the boys soccer and golf teams and was the Connecticut golf Coach of the year in 1979. His summers were spent as the supervisor for the town's summer aquatics program for over 30 years. Thomas was a basketball official for the IAABO and CBOA for over 30 years and the first to work both a boys and girls state final championship game in one year. He was president for a year, and lifetime member of his IAABO board, as well as a lifetime member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. The boys gymnasium at Illing was named in his honor upon his retirement in 1990 and he became a member in the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame the same year. He served as president of the hall of fame from 1990 to 2000. Together with his father they taught for over 81 years. Both were athletic directors at their schools, were named "Coach of the Year," were inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, and had school facilities named after them. He assisted in coaching the MHS girls soccer and basketball teams during retirement as well. He was very proud of his family and their many accomplishments and will be greatly missed by so many.



He is predeceased by his wife; and his two brothers, Bill and Dave, and their wives, Judy and Jean. He is survived by his three children, Mike and his wife, Amanda, Kathy and her husband, Steve, and Tim and his wife, Robin; three grandchildren Justin, Pat, and Melissa, and three great-grandchildren Carolina, Madelyn, and Andrew; and many friends and former students that he kept close ties with.



Per his request, there will be no calling hours and the burial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.



For an online memorial guestbook please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Thomas Gould Kelley, 88, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 3, 2020.He was born June 22, 1931, the son of the late Thomas F. and Barbara G. (Gould) Kelley. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Manchester. He led the Manchester High golf team to two state victories in 1948 and 1949 and was the individual champion in 1948. He attended Springfield College then served two years in the Navy as the Assistant Athletic Director at Anacostia Air Base. He went back to school for his bachelor's degree and his commencement speaker at graduation was John F. Kennedy. He married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Jane Beach, on April 2, 1955, and enjoyed 33 years of marriage. He worked as a physical education teacher at Illing Junior High School and was the Department Chair from 1960 to 1990. He was a winning coach of the boys soccer and golf teams and was the Connecticut golf Coach of the year in 1979. His summers were spent as the supervisor for the town's summer aquatics program for over 30 years. Thomas was a basketball official for the IAABO and CBOA for over 30 years and the first to work both a boys and girls state final championship game in one year. He was president for a year, and lifetime member of his IAABO board, as well as a lifetime member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. The boys gymnasium at Illing was named in his honor upon his retirement in 1990 and he became a member in the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame the same year. He served as president of the hall of fame from 1990 to 2000. Together with his father they taught for over 81 years. Both were athletic directors at their schools, were named "Coach of the Year," were inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, and had school facilities named after them. He assisted in coaching the MHS girls soccer and basketball teams during retirement as well. He was very proud of his family and their many accomplishments and will be greatly missed by so many.He is predeceased by his wife; and his two brothers, Bill and Dave, and their wives, Judy and Jean. He is survived by his three children, Mike and his wife, Amanda, Kathy and her husband, Steve, and Tim and his wife, Robin; three grandchildren Justin, Pat, and Melissa, and three great-grandchildren Carolina, Madelyn, and Andrew; and many friends and former students that he kept close ties with.Per his request, there will be no calling hours and the burial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.For an online memorial guestbook please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close