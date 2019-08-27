Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gove Sherman. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Church of Longmeadow 763 Longmeadow St. Longmeadow , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Gove Sherman, 60, died at home in Somers, Aug. 17, 2019. Tom was the beloved son of James and Lucile Sherman.



He was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Enfield and Somers. Tom had a big heart and was generous with time and care for friends and family. He worked in security services for many years. He loved animals and treasured his pets. Tom enjoyed many outdoor adventures including an expedition to Philmont, New Mexico. He was a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and contributed his voice and creativity to many broadcasting and video projects, including voiceovers and reading books on the radio for the blind. Tom had a deep and abiding faith that he called upon as he bravely faced his illness and diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



Tom's family thanks the staff of the Hospital for Special Care and Masonicare Hospice, as well as his many friends, for their compassionate care and support of Tom during his final days.



Tom is survived by his parents of Longmeadow, Massachusetts; his brothers, John (Peggy) of Slingerlands, New York, and Robert of Hallowell, Maine; his nephews, Nate of Los Angeles, California, and Will of Brooklyn, New York; and his close friend, Mariam Donerian of Somersville.



Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Church of Longmeadow, 763 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow.



Contributions in Tom's memory may be sent to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460, or to Concerned Citizens for Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 80073, Springfield, MA 01138.



Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



For online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







Thomas Gove Sherman, 60, died at home in Somers, Aug. 17, 2019. Tom was the beloved son of James and Lucile Sherman.He was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Enfield and Somers. Tom had a big heart and was generous with time and care for friends and family. He worked in security services for many years. He loved animals and treasured his pets. Tom enjoyed many outdoor adventures including an expedition to Philmont, New Mexico. He was a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and contributed his voice and creativity to many broadcasting and video projects, including voiceovers and reading books on the radio for the blind. Tom had a deep and abiding faith that he called upon as he bravely faced his illness and diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).Tom's family thanks the staff of the Hospital for Special Care and Masonicare Hospice, as well as his many friends, for their compassionate care and support of Tom during his final days.Tom is survived by his parents of Longmeadow, Massachusetts; his brothers, John (Peggy) of Slingerlands, New York, and Robert of Hallowell, Maine; his nephews, Nate of Los Angeles, California, and Will of Brooklyn, New York; and his close friend, Mariam Donerian of Somersville.Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Church of Longmeadow, 763 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow.Contributions in Tom's memory may be sent to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460, or to Concerned Citizens for Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 80073, Springfield, MA 01138.Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close