Thomas Gove Sherman, 60, died at home in Somers, Aug. 17, 2019.
Tom was the beloved son of James and Lucile Sherman. He was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Enfield and Somers. Tom had a big heart and was generous with time and care for friends and family. He worked in security services for many years. He loved animals and treasured his pets. Tom enjoyed many outdoor adventures including an expedition to Philmont, New Mexico. He was a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and contributed his voice and creativity to many broadcasting and video projects, including voiceovers and reading books on the radio for the blind. Tom had a deep and abiding faith that he called upon as he bravely faced his illness and diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Tom's family thanks the staff of the Hospital for Special Care and Masonicare Hospice, as well as his many friends, for their compassionate care and support of Tom during his final days.
Tom is survived by his parents of Longmeadow, Massachusetts; his brothers, John (Peggy) of Slingerlands, New York, and Robert of Hallowell, Maine; his nephews, Nate of Los Angeles, California, and Will of Brooklyn, New York; and his close friend, Mariam Donerian of Somersville.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Church of Longmeadow, 763 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow.
Contributions in Tom's memory may be sent to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460, or to Concerned Citizens for Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 80073, Springfield, MA 01138.
Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019