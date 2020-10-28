Thomas H. McGuire, 90, husband of the late Ingrid (Jakobsen) McGuire, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home.He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late William and Beatrice (Pierce) McGuire. Tom served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War, then worked and retired as the Equipment Operations Officer from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. He was a proud member of the Wolcott Lodge No. 60, National Camping Travelers and the Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American LegionTom is survived by five children, Thomas McGuire Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, Nancy Hill, David McGuire and his wife, Doreen, Robert McGuire and his companion, Karen Samperi, and Karen Bradway and her husband, Donald; daughter-in-law, Patricia Taylor-McGuire; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Roberta DeCaro; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife of 67 years, Ingrid, he was predeceased by his son, Peter McGuire; son-in-law, Jack Hill; brothers, William McGuire Jr. and John McGuire; and sisters, Jeanne Smith, Eunice Downton, and Mildred Doreski.His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery.Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.For online condolences or directions, please visit