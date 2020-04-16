Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Henry "Poppy" Langan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Born on Independence Day in 1930, Thomas Henry "Poppy" Langan Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.



Born in Hartford, son of the late Thomas Henry Langan and Gladys (Martin) Langan, he was eldest of eight children. Tom grew up participating as a marching band drummer and instructor for St. Mark Church in West Hartford, the Hartford Police Association and Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Hartford. He owned several businesses, including "Tom's Antique Auto," during his life and loved to tinker with old cars and was a self-employed upholsterer. He always thought the fireworks on July 4 were intended as celebration of his birthday.



Married to Irene (Remillard) Langan for 63 years, he was the proud dad and father-in-law of Thomas III and his wife, Kathryn, Linda Madej and her husband, Thom, Denise and her deceased partner, Joe, Edward and his wife, Darlene, Joyce Morante, and her deceased husband, Ralph. He is also survived by a brother, Paul; and a sister, Darlene Falcetti. He was blessed with ten grandchildren, Arin (Langan) Wytas and Nate, Lindsay Madej, Thomas Langan, IV, and Michele, Sean Langan, Justin Madej, Michael Morante, Kevin Morante, Amanda Langan, Brian Morante and Laura, Edward John Langan; and a great-granddaughter, Kaia Morante.



He is predeceased by siblings, William, Daniel, Patrick, Dorothy Valvo, and Beverly Roessler.



All services are private at this time and Browne Memorial Chapels are assisting the family.



www.brownefuneralchapel.com



In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.







