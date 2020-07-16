Thomas Henry "Poppy" Langan Jr. entered eternal rest on April 14, 2020.
He leaves his wife, Irene (Remillard) Langan; his children, Thomas Langan III, Linda Madej, Denise Langan, Edward Langan, and Joyce Morante; a brother, Paul Langan; a sister, Darlene Falcetti; 10 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
The funeral will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, with a private burial.
Calling hours are prior to the service on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Please remember that face masks are to be worn and social distancing must be followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
