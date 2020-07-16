1/
Thomas Henry "Poppy" Langan Jr.
Thomas Henry "Poppy" Langan Jr. entered eternal rest on April 14, 2020.

He leaves his wife, Irene (Remillard) Langan; his children, Thomas Langan III, Linda Madej, Denise Langan, Edward Langan, and Joyce Morante; a brother, Paul Langan; a sister, Darlene Falcetti; 10 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

The funeral will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, with a private burial.

Calling hours are prior to the service on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Please remember that face masks are to be worn and social distancing must be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
