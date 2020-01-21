Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas J. Baker, 76, of Clermont, Florida, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020.



Tom was born on July 13, 1943, in Hartford. He was raised in Windsor Locks. He graduated from Windsor Locks High School and went on to attend college in Tennessee. He served in the Air National Guard. Tom owned multiple businesses in Florida and Connecticut throughout his life, including the Lone Star Café and Bogarts in Somersville. He was also Business Broker in Fort Myers, Florida.



Tom was known for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed gardening (known for his gorgeous tomatoes). He loved golf, playing cards with friends and taking long naps with his cat, Max. He was a great partner, and although some would say he had a gruff exterior it was just the facade that housed the loving, caring, generous, and kind person he truly was.



He is survived by his longtime partner and fiancé, Nancy Socha Scudieri of Clermont; his son, Jay Thomas Baker; daughter-in-law Heidi Gordon, DVM; and beloved granddaughter Nora Baker Gordon of Albany, New York; his extended family (including but not limited to: the Sochas, Hilbigs, Seagraves, Cross', and Vegas); and many lifelong friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Stephen Kurcharski and Agnes Pierug Kurcharski of West Palm Beach, Florida; his brother, Stephen Cook of Holden, Massachusetts; and his sister, Phyllis Spencer of Lake Worth, Florida.



He will be missed by those he touched in his lifetime.



In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate you can donate to the .







