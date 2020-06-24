Thomas J. Blasko
Thomas J. Blasko, 85, of Manchester, passed away on June 21, 2020. He left behind his wife, Ann, of 62 years to join his parents, John P. Blasko and Sophia A. (Plitnick) Blasko; and sisters, Mary Ann Duneski and Diane Duneski-Gallagher.

He was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. Thomas graduated high school in 1952 and spent the next four years in the USAF before settling in Connecticut in 1956 then worked for PWA the next 36 years. Tom was an active lifetime member of the Army Navy Club and British American Club.

Ann and Tom met and got married in 1958. They raised four children, Michael, Richard, Gary Blasko and Kathleen Mirucki; five grandchildren, Timothy, Mathew, Tait, Kristie, and Ashley; and four great-grandchildren, Brenden, Jermaine, Austynn, and Arianna. He is also survived by his brother, Lawrence and wife, Gloria, of Willow Spring, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Tom's burial will be private.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
