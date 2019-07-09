Thomas J. "Tom" Catania, 82, of Enfield, beloved husband of 55 years to Maryjane (DiRosa) Catania, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, with his loving wife at his side.
Tom was born in Enfield Sept. 1, 1936, son of the late Gaetano and Francesca (Guilana) Catania. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed a career with the State of Connecticut Department of Banking for 26 years, retiring as the assistant director of the Bank Examining division in 1997. Previously, he was employed as manager of the Hazardville branch with the Enfield Federal Savings and Loan. Tom was a devoted, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifetime resident of the community and a communicant of St. Patrick Church. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, cooking, and watching his favorite New York sports teams, the Yankees and the Giants.
In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, Tom is survived by his children, Christopher Catania and his partner, Ed Paquette, of Windsor, Peter Catania of Marlborough and his fiancé, Colette Carroll, of Enfield, and Tracey Catania of Florida; his grandchildren, Zachary, Elyse, Gianna, Ian, and Caleb; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his brothers, Carl Catania and Charles Catania.
A special thank you is extended Peter and Eileen DiRosa and Michael and Cynthia DiRosa for their support of the family. Tom's family would also like to thank Eileen Markowski of Masonicare for her care and support of Tom.
A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Tom's life will be celebrated Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Please meet at the church at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Masonicare Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza No. 200, East Hartford, CT 06108.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 9 to July 13, 2019