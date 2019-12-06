Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Martin Jr.. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Springfield, on Sept. 18, 1935, to the late Thomas J. and Eva (LaPointe) Martin Sr. He graduated high school from Springfield Tech and immediately after high school he joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and served as a medic in the Korean War. After discharge he obtained a nursing degree from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing and went on to obtain an advanced degree from Mercy Hospital School of Anesthesia. Tom worked as a nurse anesthetist for Manchester Memorial Hospital for 34 years before retiring in 1997. In 1989 he re-joined the U.S. Army Reserves as a captain and served as a medical trainer for the Army, Navy and Air Force Tri-Service Team Yankee based out of Westover Air Force Base. He left the reserves in 1995. In retirement, he enjoyed his family and celebrating the accomplishments of his grandchildren. He was an avid researcher of World War II and enjoyed watching original British TV programming. He also learned to fly single-engine airplanes. He will be missed by many and never forgotten as his legacy lives on through his extended family.



Besides his wife Ellen, Tom is survived by his children, Christine Cassada and her husband, Jack of East Hartford, Thomas Martin and his wife, Donna of Deep River, Lisa Comeau and her husband, Ken of South Windsor, and Brenda Kopytko and her husband, Eric of South Windsor; his grandchildren Kelly Cassada, Amanda Shattuck, Dakota Nicholson, Matthew, Andrew and Katherine Comeau, Joseph, Michael and Olivia Chaisson; his great-grandsons, Thomas James and Cooper Shattuck; and his sister Patricia Morse of Florida. He also leaves his two feline pals Mickey and Toby.



Funeral service and burial at East Cemetery will be private.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.



