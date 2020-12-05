Thomas J. "Tommy" Pyrcz, "Officer Pyrcz," 66, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 21, 1954, in Springfield, Massachusettts, the son of the late Frank and Stella (Czech) Pyrcz, he was a life-long resident of Enfield. Tommy attended grammar school at St. Adalbert School and was one of the first graduates from Enrico Fermi H.S. Class of 1972.Having served the Town of Enfield for a period of 50 years, he began his service as an Enfield Police Department Explorer in 1969, became an auxiliary officer and assistant dog warden in 1972, a dispatcher in 1973 before being sworn in as a patrol officer in 1979. A member of the Enfield Police Department Accreditation Team for the past 20 years, he was named vice president of the Connecticut Police Accreditation Coalition in 2013. Upon retiring in late August of this year, he then returned on Oct. 13 in the newly -created position of civilian accreditation manager. He will be remembered as a consummate professional, a role model police officer, and a true son of the town of Enfield.Tommy was a member of the Polish National Genealogical Society of CT and MA, was vice president of the Parish Council at St. Bernard Church, Enfield, and past member of the Enfield Mt. Carmel Society. He was an avid reader, Red Sox fan, enjoyed camping and fishing, also volunteered in the fried dough booth at St. Bernard's lawn party for many years and enjoyed a trip to Poland in 2006 with his son Steven and a group of parishioners from St. Bernard's Parish.He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn M. (DeCaro) Pyrcz; his beloved children, Steven Pyrcz and Julie Pyrcz, all of Enfield; his mother-in-law, Roberta DeCaro, of Enfield,; a brother-in-law & sister-in-law, John and Monika DeCaro of Woodbury; and relatives in Canada, as well as Fran Walenta, Ed and Marcia Walenta, dear friends Lou Reale, Ralph Archetti, Sue and George Frothingham, the Quinn family, and his brothers and sisters in blue at EPD. Besides his parents he was also predeceased by his father-in-law Saverio DeCaro.Funeral service for Officer Pyrcz will begin on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, with calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. from Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Adalbert Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish), 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Interment will then follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Enfield. Mask and social distancing are required during the services.In lieu of flowers, memorial donation in his memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Felician Sisters 1315 Enfield, St. Enfield, CT 06082.To leave an online condolence message for the family go to:www.browne