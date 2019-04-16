Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Wilkison. View Sign





Born in Bridgeport to the late Thomas L. and Anna (Kuhar) Wilkison, he graduated from Stratford High School in 1969 and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1969 to 1973. He and Susan married in 1974. Tom served as a Manchester police officer for 10 years, was a community business owner of the 7-Eleven Main Street, and co-owner of Lotto Express both in Manchester, fiscal administrative assistant for the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and as the deputy chief steward for the A&R Union for the State of Connecticut, where he retired from in 2013.



Besides his wife, Susan, Tom leaves his son, Erick Wilkison and his wife, Kelly, of Manchester; his grandchildren, Parker and Vaughn; and his sisters, Dale Bearb and Donna Montgomery, both of Florida.



A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 55 Stillfield Road, Manchester.



Adhering to Tom's political side, memorial contributions may be made to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



