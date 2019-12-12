Thomas J. Wlazlo, 81, of Enfield, beloved husband of Ramona (Rolston) Wlazlo for 60 years, entered into eternal peace Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Born in the Scitico section of Enfield, Tom was a lifelong resident of the community. He was retired from the Connecticut Air National Guard after serving 34 years. Following that, he was employed by Enfield Public Schools as a custodian for seven years. In his free time, Tom enjoyed shooting, carpentry, and especially traveling, including memorable trips to Alaska and Cape Cod. He was very active at the Enfield Senior Center where he indulged in Wii bowling. He was a member of the East Windsor Sportsman's Club.
Besides his wife Ramona, he is survived by three children, Thomas J. Wlazlo Jr. and his wife, Connie, of Fairborn, Ohio, Elizabeth "Betty" Wlazlo of Somers, and Susan J. Maheux of Ellington; a sister, Dorothy Soroka and her husband, Michael, of Suffolk, Virginia; and three grandchildren, five-great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by two brothers, a son-in-law, one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.
Visitation hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019