Thomas J. Wlazlo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Wlazlo.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas J. Wlazlo, 81, of Enfield, beloved husband of Ramona (Rolston) Wlazlo for 60 years, entered into eternal peace Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in the Scitico section of Enfield, Tom was a lifelong resident of the community. He was retired from the Connecticut Air National Guard after serving 34 years. Following that, he was employed by Enfield Public Schools as a custodian for seven years. In his free time, Tom enjoyed shooting, carpentry, and especially traveling, including memorable trips to Alaska and Cape Cod. He was very active at the Enfield Senior Center where he indulged in Wii bowling. He was a member of the East Windsor Sportsman's Club.

Besides his wife Ramona, he is survived by three children, Thomas J. Wlazlo Jr. and his wife, Connie, of Fairborn, Ohio, Elizabeth "Betty" Wlazlo of Somers, and Susan J. Maheux of Ellington; a sister, Dorothy Soroka and her husband, Michael, of Suffolk, Virginia; and three grandchildren, five-great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by two brothers, a son-in-law, one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.

Visitation hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.