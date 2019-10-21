Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Januszewski. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Januszewski, 89, of Enfield, beloved husband of Lorraine (Jacob) Januszewski, went home to Heaven aboard the Central Hudson 4-6-4 Train on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Born in North Abington, Massachusetts, on Jan. 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Warclaw and Veronica (Milenski) Januszewski and grew up in Abington, graduating from Abington High School in 1947. He joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served aboard the USS Oriskany CV-34, being one of the first to commission the ship. He met and married Lorraine in 1951 and they enjoyed 68 years of joyful marriage. Thomas attended Boston University and graduated in 1955. When they moved to Connecticut he began a 37-year career with United Technologies Laboratories in East Hartford before retiring. He was a charter member of St. Patrick Church choir as well as Holy Family Church choir. Thomas and Lorraine were members of Holy Family from the beginning of the parish. He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed photography, sailing, and classical music. Thomas had a love for steam trains, model railroading, and garden gauge trains. A proud veteran, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, Thomas will be deeply missed and loved by all who knew him.



Besides his beloved wife Lorraine, he leaves five children, Lorry Potvin of Enfield, Paul Januszewski and his wife, Judy, of Enfield, Dennis Januszewski and his wife, Wendy, of Enfield, William Januszewski and his wife, Beth, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, John Januszewski and his wife, Nicole, of Bellingham, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Michelle, Paul, Dan, Krystal, Stephanie, MaKayla, Ethan, and Liam; 10 great-grandchildren, Kallianna, Cody, Carter, Oliver, Aidan, Jacob, Bella, Lexi, Cole, and Kyle; and his brother, Paul Januszewski and his wife, Barbara, of Rockland, Massachusetts. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Thomas Michael Januszewski; his granddaughter, Jennifer Januszewski; and five siblings, Leona Simms, Anne Carol, Hariett, and Edward and John Januszewski.



His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



His funeral service will begin on Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with a procession to Holy Family Parish, Enfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick King St. Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT06067 or Holy Family Parish, 23 Simon Rd. Enfield, CT 06082.



