Thomas K. Corcoran Jr., 65, of Manchester, passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.



He was the son of the late Thomas and Patricia (Woods) Corcoran, born Jan. 10, 1955, he was raised in Coventry and attended Coventry High School. Tom worked at Pratt & Whitney for 43 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching his sons and grandson at their sporting events. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family, especially during the annual trip to Ocean Park, Maine, every July. He enjoyed cruising with his wife and friends, especially the cruise taken in 2004 in which he got married in Barbados surrounded by family and friends. Tom was always snapping photos; he was a quiet observer who captured candid moments and was always making people laugh with his humor and infectious chuckle. Tom will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.



The beloved husband of Mary Corcoran, he leaves five children, Katie Wojtkowiak and her husband, James, of Coventry; Jamie LaPointe and her husband, Walter, of Enfield; Kelly Corcoran of Manchester, Nicholas Corcoran, Ryan Corcoran and his girlfriend, Kayla Lent, of East Hartford. He also adored his two grandsons, Jacob and Landon, and was looking forward to meeting his first granddaughter, due in June. He also leaves behind three sisters, Teri, Tami, and Tina; multiple nieces and nephews and many other loved ones.



The family would like thank Dr. Reale and the staff at John DeQuattro Cancer Center in Manchester for their compassion, kindness, and excellent care.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



