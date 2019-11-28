Thomas "Tommy" Matthew Motyl, Jr., 28, of Coventry, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.
Born in Manchester, he graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School and became an expert welder. Tommy was an incredible athlete - a scratch golfer who also played competitive travel hockey. He loved skateboarding and snowboarding, and his most cherished pastimes were fishing with his dad and cousin and playing with his beloved dogs, Zeeko and Zane. Tommy was a gifted artist, he owned his own glassblowing company, using his remarkable talent to create glass art pieces for customers all over the world.
Tommy is survived by his parents, Tom and Tami Motyl of Coventry; his sister, Jillian, and brother-in-law, Michael Rockland of Manhattan; his best friend and cousin, Ben Chamberlin; and many, many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m., at St. James Church, 896 Main St, Manchester. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019