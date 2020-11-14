Thomas Nicholas Colletti Sr., 79, of Manchester, died peacefully surrounded by his family's love at Saint Francis Hospital on Nov. 9, 2020.Born in Brooklyn, New York on Feb. 11, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Mary (DePasquale) Colletti. After the family relocated to Connecticut, Tom graduated from East Hartford High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a journeyman with Sheetmetal Workers Local 40 for over 25 years. Tom also worked part time at the Manchester Evening Herald.In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by sisters, Angela, Carmen Avery and husband, Charles, and brothers Joseph and wife, Eileen (Morsey), John and Anthony Tom is survived by the love of his life, wife Barbara (DeCapua). They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17. Together they built a large, loving family which includes five children, daughters, Angela Thuro and husband, Anthony of Urbana, Maryland, Christine Desrosiers and husband, Edward of Orlando, Florida; and sons, Thomas Jr. and wife, Michele (DiBella) of Greenville, South Carolina, Matthew and wife, Christine (Hoover) of Manchester and Bryan and wife, Melanie (Goodin) of Tolland; 17 grandchildren, Vanessa Williams and husband, John, Alysha Colletti, Nicholas Desrosiers and wife, Alora, Cassaundra Colletti and fiancé, Danny, Patrick Colletti, Alexis Brooks and husband, Greg, McKenzie Desrosiers, Anthony Thuro, Christian Colletti and fiancé, Savannah, Isabella, Victoria, Stella, Daniel, Lucciella, and Hannah Colletti, and Zack and Lily Goodin; and five great-grandchildren, Ayden Joseph, Madigan Mary, John Thomas, Camden Thomas, and Story Beth. Tom is also survived by sisters, Lucille Vernali and husband, Anthony of Manchester, Mary Yagman of Wethersfield; and sister-in-law, Gerlinde Colletti of Manchester; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.Tom especially loved golf and auto racing, but of all his hobbies and interests, none were more important than spending time with his children and grandchildren. As Tom and Barbara's family grew each year, the chairs around their dining room table filled and multiplied. Sunday's Italian dinner and Wednesday's Chinese takeout (extra juicy) became weekly events, and it was rare that family members missed the opportunity to visit with Pop and Gram. Tom's door was always open to anyone who wanted to join his family at the table. He leaves a lasting imprint of unconditional love, kindness, devotion, and honor with everyone who knew him.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to K9 Crime Stoppers atFriends and family are invited to attend a graveside service, with military honors, on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at East Cemetery, 220 E. Center St., Manchester. A live stream of the graveside will begin at 10:45 a.m. with a slideshow followed by the service. Please visitTierneyFuneralHome/to view livestream. In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the service, please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, go to