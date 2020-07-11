Thomas P. Magee, 59, of South Windsor, loving husband of 22 years of Katherine "Kate" (DeLaney) Magee, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by his family following a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Tom was born on Jan. 19, 1961, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, son of Kenneth and Angeline Magee of Prior Lake, Minnesota. He was raised in Bloomington, Minnesota, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Phillips Academy High School in Andover, Massachusetts. Tom then earned his BA in engineering from Cornell University. He was employed as a principal nuclear engineer for over 30 years and most recently with Westinghouse.
Tom was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. Tom was a gentle man who loved spending time with his family. They were the center of his life. Tom was a detailed planner and especially enjoyed planning the family vacations to Minnesota and Florida. Whether around a card table or croquet course, sharing time with family was filled with joy. He loved going to a Twins game or a Red Sox game and kept a close eye on the Minnesota Vikings from afar. Nothing better, though, was attending the UConn women's basketball games. For the past five years, Tom and Kate attended every home game and many tournament games.
Tom made every birthday in their home special using his decorating talent to create memorable themed birthday cakes for his family. Tom will be remembered for the love he shared, his generous spirit, and the values he set for himself and by example instilled in others.
In addition to his beloved wife, Kate, and his parents, he is survived by his five children, Ryan Magee and his wife, Lauren of Guilford;, and Mary Kate Magee, Daniel Magee, Christopher Magee and Timothy Magee, all of South Windsor; his three siblings, John Magee and his wife, Lisa, Tony Magee and Sheri, and MaryAnn Magee; his four in-laws, Bill and Debbie DeLaney, Joe and Janet DeLaney, Pat and Tom Benedict, and Mike DeLaney; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visitwww.carmonfuneralhome.com