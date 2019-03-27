Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. O'Connor. View Sign

Thomas P. O'Connor, 68, of East Windsor, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



He was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, April 24, 1950, the son of the late Thomas P. and Eleanor M. (Muller) O'Connor. Tom graduated from Ellington High School in 1968 and from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1978 with a master's degree in education. He taught in the Marlborough, East Windsor, Manchester, Somers, and Enfield Public Schools. He was well traveled and lived for two years in Scotland, working the front desk of the Carlton Hotel in Edinburgh. Wherever Tom went, he would return home with hilarious stories to entertain his family and friends.



He leaves his sisters, Nancy and Eileen O'Connor of Ellington; his "New Bedford" cousins on his maternal side; and his "Maryland" and "Scotland" cousins on his paternal side of the family.



Tom's sisters are indebted to the staff at Parkway Pavilion Nursing Home and the Hospice Team for the love and care they provided daily for Tom and his family.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.







