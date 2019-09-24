Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. Olechnicki. View Sign Service Information Saint Adalbert's Church 90 Alden Ave Enfield, CT 06082 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas P. Olechnicki, 75, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Suzanne (Frutchey) Olechnicki.



Thomas was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Winchendon, Massachusetts, a son of the late Stephen and Jeanne (Christian) Olechnicki and had resided in Enfield for the past 50 years. He served his country honorably with the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. Thomas was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and retired after many years of service.



In addition to his wife, Suzanne he is also survived by his two loving daughters, Xan McGivney and husband, Raymond, of Southwick, Massachusetts and Kasia Frenette and husband, Drew, of Mansfield, Massachusetts; his six beloved grandchildren, Aelish, Rylin, and Malleigh McGivney and Damon, Nathan, and Addison Frenette; a brother, Stephen Olechnicki and wife, Judy, of East Windsor; and Janice Buckley of Huntsville, Alabama; along with many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Martin. His family knows he'll always keep an eye on us.



The family would especially like to thank the staff at The Suffield House for their kind and compassionate care.



Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 27, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, Enfield. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, Massachusetts.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019

