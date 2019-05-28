Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Matthews Church Tolland , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Paul Leahy, 21, of Tolland, beloved son of Mary Jo and Jim Leahy, passed away tragically in an automobile accident on Thursday, May 23, 2019.



Born at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, he grew up in Tolland, attending Tolland public schools before graduating from Tolland High School in 2016. He was currently a student at the University of Connecticut. Tommy's life was defined by his smile and easygoing nature. He lit up any room he entered. He was a true and loyal friend to many. He was all-CCC as both a soccer player and golfer at Tolland High School where he won the 2015 Class M Championship soccer team with his best friends. He was active in the Tolland Soccer Club, both as a player and a TOPS soccer buddy. He loved working with kids at the Eagle Soccer School. At UConn, he was a proud member of the Chi Chi fraternity.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Hannah Leahy of Somerville, Massach-usetts; his grandmother, whom he adored, Rosemary "Gigi" Flaherty; and too many uncles, aunts, and cousins to count.



Calling hours will be held at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church in Tolland. A private burial ceremony will be held in Ashland, Massachusetts, on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Tolland Soccer Club to benefit the TOPS soccer program, by visiting



www.tollandsoccer.org



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Thomas Paul Leahy, 21, of Tolland, beloved son of Mary Jo and Jim Leahy, passed away tragically in an automobile accident on Thursday, May 23, 2019.Born at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, he grew up in Tolland, attending Tolland public schools before graduating from Tolland High School in 2016. He was currently a student at the University of Connecticut. Tommy's life was defined by his smile and easygoing nature. He lit up any room he entered. He was a true and loyal friend to many. He was all-CCC as both a soccer player and golfer at Tolland High School where he won the 2015 Class M Championship soccer team with his best friends. He was active in the Tolland Soccer Club, both as a player and a TOPS soccer buddy. He loved working with kids at the Eagle Soccer School. At UConn, he was a proud member of the Chi Chi fraternity.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Hannah Leahy of Somerville, Massach-usetts; his grandmother, whom he adored, Rosemary "Gigi" Flaherty; and too many uncles, aunts, and cousins to count.Calling hours will be held at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church in Tolland. A private burial ceremony will be held in Ashland, Massachusetts, on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Tolland Soccer Club to benefit the TOPS soccer program, by visitingFor online condolences and guest book, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 28 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close