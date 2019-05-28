Thomas Paul Leahy (1998 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "MJ, I remember so well the lovely conversation we had about..."
    - Kieran Conlon
  • "Jim & family, I can't adequately communicate my sympathy..."
    - Shawn Palmer
  • "Dear Jim, Mary Jo and Hannah, Our hearts break for you and..."
    - Mary O'Connor
  • "Mary Jo and Jim - Just heard the news and my heart is..."
    - Deb Hicks
  • "Mary Jo, Jim and Hannah, There are no words to adequately..."
    - Michael Germond
Service Information
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT
06084
(860)-875-1415
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Matthews Church
Tolland, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas Paul Leahy, 21, of Tolland, beloved son of Mary Jo and Jim Leahy, passed away tragically in an automobile accident on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Born at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, he grew up in Tolland, attending Tolland public schools before graduating from Tolland High School in 2016. He was currently a student at the University of Connecticut. Tommy's life was defined by his smile and easygoing nature. He lit up any room he entered. He was a true and loyal friend to many. He was all-CCC as both a soccer player and golfer at Tolland High School where he won the 2015 Class M Championship soccer team with his best friends. He was active in the Tolland Soccer Club, both as a player and a TOPS soccer buddy. He loved working with kids at the Eagle Soccer School. At UConn, he was a proud member of the Chi Chi fraternity.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Hannah Leahy of Somerville, Massach-usetts; his grandmother, whom he adored, Rosemary "Gigi" Flaherty; and too many uncles, aunts, and cousins to count.

Calling hours will be held at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church in Tolland. A private burial ceremony will be held in Ashland, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Tolland Soccer Club to benefit the TOPS soccer program, by visiting

www.tollandsoccer.org

For online condolences and guest book, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 28 to June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.