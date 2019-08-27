Thomas Paul Rostek, 93, of Enfield, loving husband of 67 years to Edith (Green) Rostek, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side.
Tom was born Aug. 23, 1925, in the Melrose section of East Windsor, the son of the late Paul and Sadie (Wilson) Rostek. Tom proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the destroyer USS Yosemite. He began working at Bigelow-Sanford Carpet Co. and later worked at Kaman Aerospace for 25 years as a machinist. After Kaman he worked throughout the area as a machinist with several machine shops. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the master tinkerer and known to his family and friends as "Mr. Fix It;" he could fix or repair anything or simply made it operate better. Tom was an animal lover.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three children, Barbara Rostek of Willimantic, Jann Rankin and her husband, Thomas, of East Hartland, and Paul Rostek and his wife, Kim, of Enfield; eight grandchildren, Jessica Porcello, Megan Cloutier, Deborah Samek, Amy Gifford, Whitney Walton, Adam Schiessl, Shaina Gambe, and Alyssa Rankin; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Friday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019