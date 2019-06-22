Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tommy" Wood. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tommy" Wood passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 47 Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband for 10 years to Jennifer "Jen" (DeNunzio) Wood, and the loving father to his two children, Sarah, 8, and Adam, 6.



Tommy was born Sept. 3, 1971, in Hartford to Bruce Wood and Janice (Ulitsch) Wood. They moved back to Somers in 1976 and he graduated from Somers High School in 1990. Tommy was the co-owner of Wood Construction in Somers where he worked for 32 years. He met so many amazing people and made so many friends out on jobs all over Connecticut. He was said to be the best loader operator there ever was! Tommy had a passion for every sport. He played basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball and golf. He especially enjoyed watching his son, Adam, and his nephew, Sean, and niece, Kay, play sports, and his daughter, Sarah, ride her pony. He was a huge Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan and also loved NASCAR. He enjoyed living on his family farm in Somers and shared his knowledge of farm life with his family. He also spent his time hunting and fishing, and loved bringing the kids down to the pond to fish. Tommy enjoyed hanging out with his best friends Andy, Dean, Joey, Kevin, Rob, and Joe, who were all there to support him through his life and his final days.



Tommy is also survived by his sister, Nicole (Wood) Roethlein and her husband, Rich; nephew, Sean; nieces, Kay, Emilee, Kelsey, Nellie; and great-niece, Clover.



Tommy's family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.







