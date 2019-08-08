Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary

Early Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2019, "Best Boy" Tim O'Boyle walked across the Finish Line on his new angel-given legs to snuggle with his joyful, waving Mom and to say - for the first time - "Hi Mom. I love you!" Timothy Sean's mom, Nan Kerrigan O'Boyle, has been waiting 14 years in Heaven for her son to come Home.



After 51 years as a gift from God to his family and friends, our beloved Tim passed peacefully with family in prayerful attendance at Kimberly Hall Nursing Home, Windsor. His peaceful presence will be sorely missed by his myriad of friends and large and forever-supportive Irish American family. Tim will always be remembered as a person who brought out the best in people, who inspired people, who had a positive impact on all whom he met. Although he never spoke a word, through his angelic presence and innocence he was able to teach all that met him that life gifted by God is to be treasured, that we all have a purpose.



Tim's early years were defined by bringing together a caring Windsor Locks community to help "pattern" him, that is, teaching him to walk. His mid-years were a joyful time of family participation: holidays, birthday parties (first to the cake!), swimming with a growing clan of nephews and nieces in "Tim's pool." Uncle Tim was the core of his family. Tim's later years showed his grit, his unending regard for life. Tim led a full and fulfilling life.



Tim is remembered by his immediate family: Jim O'Boyle (father); his best friends, his brothers and sisters, Erin Loveland (Jack), Bloomfield; Maureen Pepin (Ron), West Hartford; Jim O'Boyle (Mary Ellen), Pennington, New Jersey; Bill O'Boyle (Amy), Windsor Locks; his adoring 21 nephews and nieces; and four grand-nephews and nieces. Tim is predeceased by his mother, Nan Kerrigan O'Boyle; his paternal grandparents, Dr. James and Margaret O'Boyle of Dunmore, Pennsylvania; his maternal grandparents, William and Margaret Kerrigan, Scranton, Pennsylvania; his aunts, Marie Fanning and Anne O'Boyle; and his uncles, Gene Kelley, Pat Boland, and William Kerrigan (Bowd).



Tim's family would like to thank the great number of people who prayed and helped care for him, especially priests and staff at Mary Gate of Heaven and St. Damien parishes; the staff on the Sheffield West wing of Kimberly Hall North, Windsor, for going the extra mile and their solid goodness; his good friends at HARC Day Program, Hartford, for their daily good oversight and their friendship; his longtime helper and good buddy Brian Tarleton for his enthusiasm and friendship, who never in 16 years missed a shift.



Tim's family will receive family and friends Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A funeral procession will gather Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, at 10 a.m. Monsignor Robert O'Grady will be officiating.



Gifts may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com



…because You have hidden all these things from the wise and the learned, and have revealed them to Your little ones. (Matthew 11:25)







