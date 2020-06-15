Timothy A. LaFlamme, 66, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at home.He was born in Norwich, son of the late James and Doris (Crouch) LaFlamme. He worked as a machinist for Hamilton Standard. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda (Hlobik) LaFlamme; two daughters, Cheryl Maldonado and her husband, Eric, and Michelle LaFlamme; six grandchildren, Torrye, Taylor, Elijah, Alexis, Elysa and TJ; four siblings, Denise Snow and her husband, Steven, Danny LaFlamme and his wife, Alice, David LaFlamme and his wife, Bertha, and Mickey LaFlamme and his wife, Laurie; mother-in-law, Elise Hlobik; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom Hlobik and his wife, Miko, Bob Hlobik and his wife, Angie, DeeDee Roy and her husband, Noah, and Donna Adams; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful little ankle biter sidekick, Odie. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy LaFlamme; and father-in-law, John Hlobik.There will be no funeral services, however a celebration of life will be done at the convenience of the family.Memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Hospital Hospitality Suite, 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Our family used this service many times while Tim was in the ICU. To our Papa, we will always look up to the man on the moon.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online, please visit