Timothy D. Daigle, 54, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 10, 2019, at home.
Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Stanley and Lucille (Pepin) Daigle. He lived in Enfield for the last 10 years and previously lived in Windsor Locks. Tim was a corrections officer for the Connecticut Department of Correction for 16 years. He was passionate about his job with the Department of Corrections. An avid sports enthusiast, he loved watching the New York Giants, the Boston Bruins, and the Boston Red Sox, and especially loved to spend hours fishing. Tim could light up a room with his big smile and he was well known for his very strong but yet gentle demeanor. Tim's devotion and love for his daughters was the most important thing in his life. Both of his daughters were his pride and joy. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his two cherished daughters, Brittany Daigle of Granville, Massachusetts, and Izabella Daigle of Stafford Springs; a sister, Lisa Daigle of Plainfield, Wisconsin; and a brother, Rodney Daigle of Canada.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield for a procession for a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church. The burial will take place at a later date.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, June 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 12 to June 16, 2019