Timothy M. Ulrich, 64, of Tolland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous battle against lung cancer on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home. He was born in Tolland on June 14, 1956 (Flag Day) and was the son of the late Theodore and Millicent (Dunn) Ulrich.
He graduated from Tolland High School and worked for the Town of Tolland for many years. For the past decade he has been employed by R&R Landscaping Services of Ellington.
Tim was a selfless, hardworking, easy going man and father. He was a DEVOTED Yankees fan and enjoyed watching every game possible.
He is survived by his son Adam Ulrich; his loving girlfriend Natalie Miknaitis; brother George Ulrich and wife Gloria of Tolland, sister Terri (Ulrich) Kasperan and late husband George of Tolland, brother Tom Ulrich and wife Kathy of Sun City Center, Florida; his former spouse, Gail Borden of Naples, Florida; and several special nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed watching grow up over the years.
The family would like to thank the care professionals from the Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Connecticut, as well as Joyce & Glenn Shaw and Roger Flavell and family for their friendship and support in the final months.
Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 1, 3-5 p.m. with words of remembrance beginning at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Tim. To leave an online condolence please visitwww.ca
rmonfuneralhome.com