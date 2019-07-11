Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Service 11:00 AM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Scott Christensen Sr., 60, of Vernon, beloved husband of 33 years to Cheryl Lynn (Williams) Christensen, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



Born in Stafford, the son of Beverly (Hatt) Christensen of Vernon and the late Christian Claus Christensen, he was a lifelong resident of Vernon. Tim was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1977, and earned an associate in science from Charter Oak State College. Tim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an airframe powerplant mechanic and flight engineer on C-130s and C-141s. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years. Tim was an avid golfer enjoying countless rounds with close friends and family. He was a member of the American Legion Post 95 in Hebron, the NRA, and was a board member of the Selective Service.



In addition to his wife and mother, Tim is survived by his verified children, Jamie Lynn Christensen D'Amato and her husband, Marc, of Columbia and Timothy S. Christensen Jr. of Vernon; siblings, Sherri Champagne and husband, Roy, Dawn Thibodeau and husband, Dan, Christal Pease, Doug Christensen and Janice Niemczyk; godson William Hall; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Donna Lee Porter and her husband, one of Tim's best friends, Mike Porter; sister-in-law and husband, Robin and Bruce Bergeron. Tim was predeceased by a sister, April Tracy.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial celebration Sunday, July 14, at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Memorial calling hours are 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a time of sharing at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.



Contributions in memory of Tim can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, please visit



www.givetoynhh.org/closertofree



To leave an online condolence, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Timothy Scott Christensen Sr., 60, of Vernon, beloved husband of 33 years to Cheryl Lynn (Williams) Christensen, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019.Born in Stafford, the son of Beverly (Hatt) Christensen of Vernon and the late Christian Claus Christensen, he was a lifelong resident of Vernon. Tim was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1977, and earned an associate in science from Charter Oak State College. Tim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an airframe powerplant mechanic and flight engineer on C-130s and C-141s. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years. Tim was an avid golfer enjoying countless rounds with close friends and family. He was a member of the American Legion Post 95 in Hebron, the NRA, and was a board member of the Selective Service.In addition to his wife and mother, Tim is survived by his verified children, Jamie Lynn Christensen D'Amato and her husband, Marc, of Columbia and Timothy S. Christensen Jr. of Vernon; siblings, Sherri Champagne and husband, Roy, Dawn Thibodeau and husband, Dan, Christal Pease, Doug Christensen and Janice Niemczyk; godson William Hall; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Donna Lee Porter and her husband, one of Tim's best friends, Mike Porter; sister-in-law and husband, Robin and Bruce Bergeron. Tim was predeceased by a sister, April Tracy.Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial celebration Sunday, July 14, at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Memorial calling hours are 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a time of sharing at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.Contributions in memory of Tim can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, please visitTo leave an online condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 11 to July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close