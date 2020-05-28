Tobin A. Robbins
Tobin A. Robbins, 57, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

He was born in Stafford Springs, son of Jacqueline (Martin) Robbins of and the late Theodore A. Robbins Sr. Tobin worked at 3M, formerly CUNO, for 35 years. His interests were working on cars, house projects, NASCAR (his favorite driver being Jeff Gordon), grilling and smoking meats, country music, and helping family and friends build or fix anything. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and going to his granddaughter's soccer and basketball games.

Tobin is survived by his loving wife, Pinkeo Robbins; stepchildren, Bob Inkhamfong and his wife, Alexandra Harrington, and Valin Inkhamfong; granddaughter, Jolina "Jojo"; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Theodore Jr. and Terrie Robbins, and Tracey and Sam Robbins; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joy and Glenn Caldwell, and Tiffany and Christopher Schifley; brother-in-law, Kirk Simmons; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Justina Simmons; and brother, Thomas Robbins.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.

www.introvignefuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
