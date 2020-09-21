Todd Barnett, 57, of Somers, husband of Dianne (Cheney) Barnett, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Todd enjoyed swimming with his grandkids, being outdoors, tinkering in his garage, cleaning up the woods, and shooting the breeze with his good friend, James, (and just about anyone else who stopped by).In addition to his wife, Todd is survived by his children: Kevin of Enfield, Eric of Somers; and Kaidon Cheney of Windsor Locks. He will be missed by his grandkids, Kayla and Jason; mom Sally; his brothers, Larry and wife, Joe Sue, Bruce, and Jeff; and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A celebration of life get-together will be announced when COVID-19 is over. Donations in memory of Todd may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.To leave online condolences, visit