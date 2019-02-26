Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Todd M. Garrity, 39, of Glastonbury, left this life after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer, surrounded by his loved ones Feb. 23, 2019.



Todd was a loving husband and true partner to Beth (Murray) since 2010. Beth and Todd welcomed their son, Charlie, in 2013. Dedication to family defined how Todd lived.



Although Todd graduated with an associate degree in nursing from Capital Community College in 2013, Charlie had the fortune of his dad's dedication as a stay-at-home dad for his first five years of life. During this time, Todd was able to share the important things in life with Charlie: patience, love, tolerance, nature, and the ability to forgive. In fact, these are the lessons that he continued to share with many far and near his whole life even after his diagnosis in 2011 until the very end.



In addition to his wife and son, Todd leaves behind his mother, Donna (Roberts) Fielding and stepfather, Bernard "Fuzzy," of Southington; father, Michael Garrity of Bristol; paternal grandmother, Lois (Helm) Garrity of Southington; brother, Mason Garrity and his wife, Alexandra (Kunsman), of Flemington, New Jersey; sister, Amber (Garrity) Cardalico and husband, Keith, who was also Todd's best friend, of Wolcott; brother, Josh Fielding and partner, Sheila Farrell, of Torrington; father and mother-in-law, James and Janet (Chamberlain) Murray of South Windsor; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Murray of Northampton, Massachusetts. Todd's humor, warmth, and devotion will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Sammantha and Liam, Molly and Colin, Logan and James, and Dashiell; as well as, many cousins, aunts, and uncles.



Beth and the entire family send their deepest thanks to Dr. Hong, the entire staff at the Helen and Harry Cancer Center, and the staff on CB2 at Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care and unwavering support provided to Todd and his loved ones.



Todd's family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A celebration of life will be held Thursday morning, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Todd's life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



