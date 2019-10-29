Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony A. Lee. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Tony A. Lee, 44, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 26, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



Tony was born in Hartford, Sept. 27, 1975, to Clarence "Lee" Lee and the late Mary L. (Henry) Lee. He was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School in Enfield and the Baran Institute of Technology Auto Body Program. He grew up in Enfield, later moving to Stafford Springs in his twenties to raise a family "out in the country" for the past 18 years. Tony worked for the Spencer Turbine Co. for several years in his early 20s until a serious motorcycle accident claimed one of his legs. Although Tony's recovery was extremely difficult, he never let his handicap slow him down. He was a very hard worker, and worked for many years perfecting his auto body skills, which he took great pride in. Fishing was one of Tony's greatest joys. He enjoyed nature and the quiet and serenity of being away from "the city". He enjoyed riding motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles and had a passion for classic Mopar vehicles. He enjoyed vacationing and was looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life with his fiancé, Jessica, by finding a large parcel of land and building a house in the woods of Tennessee.



Tony leaves the love of his life of 12 years and fiancé, Jessica L. Oliveira of Ludlow, Massachusetts; two sons, Damin M. and Anthony T. Lee of Stafford Springs; two stepsons, LCpl. Anthony J. Oliveira of Twenty Nine Palms, California, and Justin A. Oliveira of Three Rivers, Massachusetts; his father, Clarence "Lee" Lee and his companion, Penny Lindlee, of Enfield; a sister, Kiesha Rodriguez and her companion, Paul Boyer, of Windsor; his grandfather Wendell C. Lee of East Windsor; a nephew, Steven Rodriguez of Windsor; and a niece, Brittany Rodriguez of Windsor with whom he had a special bond as he played a crucial part in saving her life when she was an infant. He also leaves his loyal friend and companion, his dog, Nash. Tony was predeceased by his mother, Mary L. (Henry) Lee; his grandmother Joyce F. (Rollins) Lee; and his Uncle Kenneth A. Lee.



Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield with a 7 p.m. service following at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the VHL Alliance or the .







