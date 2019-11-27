Tophie Katherine Nowak, 74, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home in Enfield.



She was born in Montagne, Massachusetts, on Nov. 21, 1944, daughter of Anna V. (Butynski) and the late Charles N. Nowak. Tophie's teaching career began in the Enfield Public School System and continued into St. Bernard Catholic School. She was a beloved and devoted teacher for over 30 years. Following her retirement from teaching, she continued to work with and help people with Companions & Homemakers. She became a good friend to all that she met. She performed many marriage ceremonies as Justice of the Peace and was also dedicated to her community as clearly evident in her work with many town committees.



Tophie is survived by her sister, Suzanne Nowak of Hyannis, Massachusetts; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Tophie will be buried simultaneously with her mother (Anna Nowak passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019,) in a joint memorial service on Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Deerfield, Massachusetts, with Fr. Robert Koerber officiating.



A memorial service for Tophie will be held at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations or memorial contributions in Tophie's name may be made to: St. Bernard Catholic School, 232 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082 to aide in the funding of tea.



