Travis is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melonie and Michael Byrnes; his father and stepmother, Daniel and Michele Reale; his sister, Tembra Gregus, her husband, Timothy, and their children, Avery and Isla; his sister, Tylee Hamm, her husband, Clinton, and their son, Logan. Travis also leaves behind his very special aunts and uncle, Pamela and Kory Marvasti, Kendra Drew, Denise Reale; and very close cousins.



Travis was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He loved family time and animals, especially his dog, Graham. Travis enjoyed working on his motorcycle and car. He was known for his big heart and plentiful clean sneakers.



A private service was held for immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Travis's name, to the American



Travis, you will always be on our shoulders.



On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Travis Reale passed away at 34 years of age. Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019

