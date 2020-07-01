Trent G. Reopell
1956 - 2020
Trent G. Reopell, 64, of Bolton, husband of Betty (Iacobucci) Reopell, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

He was born Jan. 2, 1956, in Manchester, the son of the late Carson and Katherine (Boyd) Reopell Sr. Trent was a graduate of Bolton High School in 1975. He worked for many years at the East Hartford Police Station in the maintenance department. Trent enjoyed antique cars and motorcycles.

In addition to his wife, Betty, Trent is survived by three children, April of Florida, Anthony, and Emily; brother, Carson Reopell Jr. and his wife, Deborah; two grandchildren of Florida; and a niece, nephews, and many cousins; also his fur baby, Abby. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Reopell, and a brother, David Reopell.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Bolton Center Cemetery, Bolton Center Road, Bolton.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bolton Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
