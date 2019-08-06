Trevor J. Armstrong Jr., 31, passed away suddenly Aug. 2, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Manchester June 15, 1988, son of Trevor J. Armstrong Sr. and Diane Madelyn Robare. Trevor worked for PM Auto Transport driving a four-car carrier. He loved fishing, camping, motorcycles, the Dallas Cowboys, his family, and his dog Dallas.
He is survived and will be missed by his beloved family: a daughter, Hailey Nicole Armstrong; a son, Trevor J. III; his dad, Trevor J. Sr.; brothers, Jonathan Booker, Keith and Kyle Callahan; sisters, Patience Benton and Crystal Perkins; maternal grandmother, Barbara Kuene; the love of his life, Christina Tuttle; cousin who was more of a big sister, Jamie Armstrong; his Nana, and his "Ma" Danielle LaBrie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are invited Saturday, Aug. 10, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, for visitation prior to the 3 p.m. celebration of life.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019