Truman F. Schlehofer Sr., 88, of Manchester, beloved husband of Wilma Schlehofer, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.



Born in Willimantic, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (Ives) Schlehofer. He grew up in Willimantic and Chaplin. Truman served in the Army for three years (during the Korean War), where he learned his trade as a lineman. He was the charter member of IBEW Local 42 and, served as business manger. Truman married Wilma on Oct. 20, 1956. They moved to Manchester in 1961. Truman was the president of the Zipser Club for over 30 years, he was also a member of Army & Navy Club Manchester, Elks Club Manchester, VFW of Willimantic, and The Moose Club of Chaplin. Truman's favorite pass time was golfing (Skungamaug River Golf Club), he also enjoyed bowling at Holiday Lanes. For many years he organized the children's Christmas Party for the Zipser Club and he played Santa around the neighborhood and visited Washington School.



Truman loved his family and is survived by son, Truman Jr. and fiancée Bonnie Dunitz; his daughters, Dawna Schlehofer of Manchester, Jill Palozie and Lori Robert of Coventry; his grandchildren, Jared, Dillon, and Meghan Smith, Adam (Ashley) Palozie and Joseph (Sarah) Palozie, Jennifer and Sarah Robert; and his great-grandson Jackson McDonald. He also leaves behind his brothers, Morton (Anna) Schlehofer and Frank (Patt) Schlehofer; and his sister, Patricia (Jim) Woodward; and sister-in-law, Diane Schlehofer. He is predeceased by his brother, Woodrow; and his son-in-law, Bruce Palozie.



A military honors ceremony will be held then to be followed by a celebration of life reception Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Army & Navy Club, 1090 Main St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dialysis Clinic, Inc., 319 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or the Eastern Draft Horse Association at



www.easternhorsedraft.com







