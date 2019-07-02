Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tsuyoko (Saito) Backus. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Tsuyoko (Saito) Backus, age 86, died peacefully in her home in Enfield Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Born in Fukuoka Ken, Japan, Tsuyoko came to the U.S. in 1956 with her husband Edward Backus. They had moved to Enfield in 1962 where Tsuyoko raised her daughter, Deborah, and son, Joseph, after unexpectedly becoming widowed. She had worked many years as a silkscreen artist for Rosen Textiles before finishing her career at Holyoke Community College in 2003. Tsuyoko loved to cook and entertain friends and family. An avid gardener, she took great pride in tending to beautiful flower gardens around her home. A practicing Buddhist, Tsuyoko devoted her time to prayer, reflection, and generously supporting several charitable organizations. Tsuyoko was a sociable and kind woman who will be missed by many.



Tsuyoko is survived by daughter Deborah and her husband, Frank Linzi, of South Deerfield, Massachusetts, their two children, Daniel and his wife, Samantha Linzi, of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Amanda Linzi of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Tsuyoko is also survived by son Joseph and his wife, Lisa Backus, of Tolland, and their three children, Jeffrey Backus of Springfield, Vermont, Cody and his wife, Lauren Backus, of Coventry, and Alexander Backus of Tolland. Tsuyoko also leaves behind three beloved great-granddaughters, Rian Backus of Springfield as well as Eliana and Lyla Backus of Coventry. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 1973.



Funeral services will be private and any donations may be made in her name to .



Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with her arrangements.



