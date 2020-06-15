Tyler "AEllia" Morin
1992 - 2020
Tyler "AEllia" Morin, of Broad Brook, passed from her earthly journey on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 28.

Born on Feb. 11, 1992, in Hartford, to William F. Morin Jr. and Tracey L. Nieroda, was a lifelong resident of Broad Brook/East Windsor. Tyler attended The Metropolitan Learning Center, Bloomfield and Lincoln Tech, East Windsor. Tyler was kind hearted, had a brilliant mind, loved an educated conversation on any topic, was extremely mechanically inclined and had interests in history, auto mechanics, cars of all makes and models, leathercraft, chainmail, weapons of all sorts, witchcraft, astrology and astronomy. Tyler was an active proponent for the LGBTQ community and Germanic/Celtic Paganism.

Besides her parents, Tyler is survived by stepfather, Bryan Outlaw of Broad Brook; stepmother, Ruth Arizaga of Homestead, Florida; siblings, Nathan C. Morin of Miami, Florida, Chelsea N. Morin of Broad Brook, Allyson Outlaw and Adam Outlaw, both of Granby, Diego Valasquez and Carlos Valasquez, both of Homestead; grandparents, Ruth and James Monroe of Enfield, and William F. Sr. and Tracey Morin of Enfield; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends including Veronica and James. Tyler was predeceased by a sister, Abigayle E. Morin.

There will be a celebration of Tyler's life, for information contact the family.

Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting with Tyler's arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to

www.brownememorialchapels.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
