Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082

Ulla P. Arrowsmith, 80, of Enfield, beloved wife of 57 years to Alvin Arrowsmith, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by family in St. Francis Hospital.



Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 29, 1939, she grew up in Denmark before moving to the U.S. in 1962. While Alvin was serving in the military, he met Ulla at a dance at the Tivoli Amusement Park and the rest, as they say, is history. After a beautiful wedding in a castle in Copenhagen, the newly married couple moved to the U.S. and started their lives together in Enfield. Ulla loved the ocean and wanted to have her toes in the water any chance she could get. In her earlier years she enjoyed playing tennis and teaching her family how to play. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother who will be missed by so many family and friends.



Besides her husband Alvin, she leaves two sons, Barry Arrowsmith of Blackstone, Massachusetts, and Randy Arrowsmith of Colorado; two grandchildren, Cody Arrowsmith and Tristyn Allen; and several nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118.



