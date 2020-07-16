V. Eugene Kupferschmid, 85, of Ellington, beloved husband of Ellen (Zahner) Kupferschmid, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.Born in Rockville on Sept. 12, 1934, he was the son of the late Werner and Clara (Lanz) Kupferschmid. He resided in the Vernon and Ellington area all of his life. Prior to retirement he was a member of the Ellington-Vernon Farmers Exchange, and later became president of Ellington Agway.Gene was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington. To know "Grampy" was to love him. There was never mistaking the sound of his beautiful tenor voice. Nothing pleased him more than singing in church or singing with his family. Some of his most special moments were working on his train set with Austin, riding his John Deere tractor, or camping with his family. He loved to watch UConn basketball or a Red Sox game. He never missed an opportunity to cheer his grandkids on from a sideline, play a game with them, or most importantly, give them hugs and tell them he loved them.Besides his wife, Ellen, he is survived by his children, Lisa Kupferschmid, Janet and Rob Binkowski of Ellington, Neal and Jennifer Kupferschmid of Tolland, and Gail and Kim Williams of Enfield; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Sara, Austin, Marley, Sophie, Max, Carter and Kiana; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Stuart Kupferschmid, Wayne and Marcia Kupferschmid, Danny and Terry Kupferschmid, Dean and Joanne Kupferschmid, Clayton Zahner, Emery and Sue Zahner; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother and sister-in-laws June and Vince Scotti, Barbara Kupferschmid, Mae Zahner, Richard Zahner, and Aunt Di Kupferschmid; and his beloved granddaughter, Jenna Binkowski.Funeral services will be Friday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Socially distanced visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church.For online condolences, please visit